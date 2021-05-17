Eric

neon is in my blood

Eric
Eric
neon is in my blood flowing glow in the dark glowing bloody free flow blood neon lights neon colors neon light liquid splash spill concept neon sign cyberpunk cyber neon glow red
I'm obsessed with neon vibes , this being as simple a process to make , is one of my favorite designs, free flow and less structure ( the color dulled down a lot after the upload? I'm not sure why... still looks cool , but here its more dusty, the actual file is very hot orange/red)

