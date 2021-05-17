Dan Lehman

Dash Mount Technical Illustrations

Dash Mount Technical Illustrations vector line design packaging phone technical illustration technical illustration product tech technology popsockets
Kind of flew under the radar with this one — but for the past few years, I have developed a massive range of technical illustrations for Popsockets!

These illustrations are mainly found on the back of product packaging, and demonstrate how to use the different features.

These particular illustrations were created for the Dash Mount, which is a device that uses a suction cup to attach to either the windshield or dashboard of a car (and then holds any phone with a Popsocket attached). See additional shots for more views — the illustrations shown here are only about half of the total created for this product, which included an instruction booklet.

I created this illustration series with Adobe Illustrator, and referenced physical prototypes as well as renders from the industrial design team to get all of the angles and details right.

