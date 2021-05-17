Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kasia

One more shot with studying mobile app interface

Kasia
Kasia
  • Save
One more shot with studying mobile app interface interface studyingdesign feedbackplease feedback mobile design curka mobile app mobile ui uidesign design
Download color palette

Hey :D
I've make one more shot with mobile app.
Give me feedback please

If you wan to see more my work visit my social media channels:
https://www.behance.net/katarzynacur
https://www.instagram.com/_curka_design_/

Kasia
Kasia

More by Kasia

View profile
    • Like