Leah

Lana

Leah
Leah
  • Save
Lana digitalpainting
Download color palette

Drew up Lana who is one that loves to keep herself looking modern and fresh and mind you She is a singer in herself who has written one or two of her Originals. She occasionally gathers up her friends to play some games to not make them feel isolated and despite her stern looks, she cares for her dear ones.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Leah
Leah

More by Leah

View profile
    • Like