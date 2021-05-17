Real Paint FX Photoshop Add-On Extension

Trending designs to inspire you
🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦
An amazing ActionScript for Adobe Photoshop CC+ – multilingual – works with any Image
A fantastic photo effect to create a realistic painted look on any image. This Tool is very simple to use and works with Photoshop CC (from 2014) in any language. Just install the assets, open a Photo and run the Script to get this painted artwork effect: this is very handy when you want to create an artistic paint but have no tools or experience and it’s great as a present!
Animation Effect Included
Also use it with FxBox FxBox is a very powerful Free Photoshop Extension that you can get here. Watch to see how to Load this Effect into the Library of the FxBox and apply it live on a photo. It’s very easy!