Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leah

PurpleGirl

Leah
Leah
  • Save
PurpleGirl digitalpainting
Download color palette

PurpleGirl is an apathetic yet dreamy girl that I thought up of while pondering about my sister whom I miss a lot. I created it as part of my first trials to digital painting.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Leah
Leah

More by Leah

View profile
    • Like