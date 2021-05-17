Kevin Aloui

Coming out illustration series - #3

This is the third illustration for a series I did for the French newspaper "Ouest France". The series explores various stories of coming out.

This is the illustration for the podcast that goes along with the testimonials.
Full illustration and article here

