Light Division

Travel App UI Prototype

Light Division
Light Division
  • Save
Travel App UI Prototype ux animation illustrator ui ux ui app logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

This is a prototype I did for an e-store app user interface.

Everything was done using Invision Studio as my prototyping and animating tool.

Hope you like it! Feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Light Division
Light Division

More by Light Division

View profile
    • Like