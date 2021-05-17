Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI 025: TV App. Some features I think would be cool in the Netflix app, helping people find more personalized options with greater control and specificity.
See the full design here: https://instagram.com/p/CO_C1UvBsdD/