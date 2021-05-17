Cryptocurrency & ICO Template

✅ Download Link ✅



Cryptonit is designed for websites of Crypto-currency, ICO (Initial Coin Offering), Cryptocurrency Blogs, and News/Magazines about Digital Currencies. The template is also ideally suited for websites of Analytical Agencies, Financial Companies, Consulting Organizations, Currency Traders, and other companies related to Finance Transactions.

The UI Kit is presented in 7 different file formats: Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, InVision Studio, Figma, PNG, and JPG. The layout is adapted to each of it, that means that you do not have to spend extra time to change the width or height of the section - all the necessary settings for correct and easy scaling have already been made. Each section is fully customizable – every button, image, icon or text is a separate layer; the layers are grouped in essence, which provides for unlimited customization.