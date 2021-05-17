Dark cards – User Interface kit

✅ Download Link ✅



Dark cards is a professionally crafted UI library for Sketch. This is a powerful and super flexible template, best for any admin and customers dashboards as well as for front-end of your project. This Template includes 75+ beautiful UI cards layouts and 50+ eCommerce widgets with different features and options. The template has been designed using the latest design trends and standards. Cards are perfectly organized and include all the necessary user interface elements - text fields, drop-down lists, checkboxes, radio buttons, etc.

This template is ideal for eCommerce, Stores and Shops, Traffic Accounting, Stock Trading, Cryptocurrency, Task Manager and Scheduler, Regional Sales Accounting, CRM, Chat and Users Management. Cards UI is an excellent choice for creating a project from scratch as well as improve the user interface of existing projects. It includes highly customizable Components, Widgets, Modules, Charts, and Applications for you to design interfaces and robust web applications.