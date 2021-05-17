Font Resources

URBANO Bold header Typeface

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
URBANO Bold header Typeface luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Introducing Urbano Bold Version - a powerful sans serif font family made to be a perfect choice for titles and headlines. It works very well for posters especially for magazine or print but it's versatile enough to be a good fit for a multitude of projects as well as for logos or other graphics that require strong and impactful typography. Have fun and create more.. Your Imagination only your limit!!

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like