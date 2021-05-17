KARL zone - Modern Block Letter Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

KARL zone depict power, speed, tough as a nail attitude. With tight spacing and large shape, it will suit perfectly when using size above 72pt.

The font is intended to be used to create an impact - a chunk of text will have a graphic aesthetic while maintaining legibility. Because it's so bold, it's a great face to use with images showing through.

Ideal for magazine headlines and posters, gym motivation, gym poster, techno vibe designs, music album covers, it will emphasize on every word you put on the screen.