Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prateek Singhal

3D Icon concept for Portrait Love - Made with Figma

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
3D Icon concept for Portrait Love - Made with Figma 3d look 3d figma figma 3d 3d app icon 3d icon design icon app icon design app photo editing love portrait
Download color palette

A 3D Icon concept I designed for one of my co-owned apps, Portrait Love. Portrait Love is a Photo-editing app that aims to simplify stunning photo-editing as much as possible.

Check out the app here:- https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like