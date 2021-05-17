Visual Identity System for SaaS start-up 'Userwell'

Brand Identity System & Visual Guidelines for Vienna based SaaS start-up 'Userwell'.

Collaborating with the founding members, I developed and refined their initial logo into a cohesive identity system for web and print.

Logo treatment was complimented by motion design for future video and pitch deck usage.

I refined an extended colour palette to support the tonal blues in the logo, and provided visual rules for photography and typography usage to guide the business as it continues to grow and evolve.

Breaking the main logo down into basic parts, I created 'shield' icons which combine into patterns to represent a broader identity across various functions.

It was a pleasure working with Userwell, I continue to support their ongoing needs with web design elements and related digital consultancy services.

See the full case study here... https://keironcalder.com/identity-system