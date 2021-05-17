Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tobias van Schneider

Semplice Single Project Module

Hey friends

https://www.semplice.com/single-project

We shipped one of the most requested features to date! We call it the SINGLE PROJECT module, which gives you an easy way to build your portfolio even more custom than before.

But instead of describing it here, just check out our new feature page:

Hope you enjoy
Tobias

Posted on May 17, 2021
German designer in New York City
