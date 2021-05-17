Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Furniture brand Cozy (Desktop version)

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Here's the link for the prototype:

https://www.figma.com/proto/91vGnRejnWCGaVFLhcXFk8/Bogdan-Cozy?page-id=1%3A7051&node-id=1%3A7191&viewport=1809%2C2278%2C0.3641272187232971&scaling=min-zoom