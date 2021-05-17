Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bogdan Zdjelar

Furniture brand Cozy (Desktop version)

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar
Furniture brand Cozy (Desktop version) web branding ux ui furniture design furniture website web design design prototype prototyping furniture figma
Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Furniture brand Cozy (Desktop version)

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Here's the link for the prototype:

https://www.figma.com/proto/91vGnRejnWCGaVFLhcXFk8/Bogdan-Cozy?page-id=1%3A7051&node-id=1%3A7191&viewport=1809%2C2278%2C0.3641272187232971&scaling=min-zoom

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar

