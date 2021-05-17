Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Mania

3d male character set

3D Mania
3D Mania
3d male character set illustrations design ui character set 3d male male character male concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
Happy male character is busy with different activities. Set of 3d smiling man in different poses in two formats: PSD and PNG. You can easily change the background for the character in Adobe Photoshop. All PSD files are well-organized and layered.

3D Mania
3D Mania

