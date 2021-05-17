Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tashweesh - Arabic Color Font

Tashweesh - Arabic Color Font color font svg font opentype svg خط ملون خطوط عربية typeface فونت islamicart islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى arabic calligraphy typography font arabic خط عربي
Tashweesh (which is the Arabic word for disruption or obfuscation) is an Arabic color font that features an 8-bit pixellated letterform design. The font is suitable for most modern applications including web, print and smart phones. Tashweesh typeface consists of three styles (Dark, Black and White). It comes in both vector and raster color font formats (OpenType-SVG, COLR and SBIX).
Available here: https://payhip.com/b/cN48

