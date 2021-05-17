Weather App UI Concept with Dark Mode

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this weather app UI which lets the user see the important information in a quick glance.
The user can change the location to check whether they have to carry a sunscreen or an umbrella.
I have also designed a slide bar which lets the user to see the weather throughout the day.
At the bottom is a horizontal list view which lets the user to see the weather throughout the week.
What do you think? Let me know your thoughts below!