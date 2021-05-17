Anugrah

Weather App UI Concept with Dark Mode

Weather App UI Concept with Dark Mode
I created this weather app UI which lets the user see the important information in a quick glance.
The user can change the location to check whether they have to carry a sunscreen or an umbrella.
I have also designed a slide bar which lets the user to see the weather throughout the day.
At the bottom is a horizontal list view which lets the user to see the weather throughout the week.
What do you think? Let me know your thoughts below!

Posted on May 17, 2021
