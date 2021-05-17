Online E-Commerce store Design EmpiPlay

Trending designs to inspire you
Prototype design for Online E-Commerce store of accessories and Gaming EmpiPlay products.
Once the development of the corporate identity of the company was completed, the design of its online store was continued in which we handled, in the same way, a minimalist and innovative style inspired by recognized brands in the video game area such as Playstation or Apple in the technological area.
