Heart Stickers SVG

Heart Stickers SVG
I’m so happy to share this heart sticker SVG bundle, full of pretty heart stickers in multiple formats. Once created using your craft cutting machine use these stickers in your planners, diaries, scrapbooking, greeting cards, and all papercraft projects. If you don’t wish to use this heart sticker SVG bundle for sticker designs, simply remove the white background and use it like any other SVG design.

Affiliate Link https://designbundles.net/illuztrate/1371533-heart-sticker-svg-bundle-heart-svg?ref=3sQQDV

