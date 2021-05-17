Heart Stickers SVG

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’m so happy to share this heart sticker SVG bundle, full of pretty heart stickers in multiple formats. Once created using your craft cutting machine use these stickers in your planners, diaries, scrapbooking, greeting cards, and all papercraft projects. If you don’t wish to use this heart sticker SVG bundle for sticker designs, simply remove the white background and use it like any other SVG design.
Affiliate Link https://designbundles.net/illuztrate/1371533-heart-sticker-svg-bundle-heart-svg?ref=3sQQDV