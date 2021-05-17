Phil Kruzan Jr.

Beartooth Fly Fishing

Beartooth Fly Fishing nature outfitter arrow tooth bear brand outdoors montana fishing fly fishing
Rebrand for the premier fly fishing shop alongside Hwy 287 + the Madison River near Ennis, Montana

An arrow was used as the icon's holding shape as the brand's most prominent application is a highway directional. This one-stop shop has everything needed to gear up before a long day floating down the Madison River!

Posted on May 17, 2021
