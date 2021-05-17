Natalia

Bored. mobile app #2

Bored. mobile app #2 concept figma mobile app ux ui dashboard ui mobile mobile app design product page search bar search results listing
Another shot for a really quick concept for a Bored. app. Simple dashboard for an unlogged user, favourites page, and page with instruction for one of the ideas.

Figma + Flaticon set + Unsplash

