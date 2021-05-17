Brendan Hagen

Icon Set: Indigenous Plants

Icon Set: Indigenous Plants nature art nature minimal illustrator illustration icon graphic design design art
With this piece I used the feel of a field prep guide book to make the layout easy to look through with each plant being numbered and having the names at the bottom. Each vertical row is a set of plants from biomes around the world.

