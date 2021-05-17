Farhad Hossain

Honey Jar Label Design

Honey Jar Label Design product design organic food products organic products product label graphic design label label design vectors label maker online package designer online food package package design label maker organic label organic food food label label design jar label design jar label honey label design honey label honey jar
Download color palette

Honey is an organic product and sweet in taste. I wanted to design a label that goes with honey and makes a product appealing to its consumers. This design is inspired from nature and honey itself.

