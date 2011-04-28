Morten Sørdahl

Eyecon

Morten Sørdahl
Morten Sørdahl
  • Save
Eyecon mascot webmonster robot red blue egg chair
Download color palette

My "old" mascot from 2004

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Morten Sørdahl
Morten Sørdahl

More by Morten Sørdahl

View profile
    • Like