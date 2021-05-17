uiux.bread

Sidebar Navigation for Unikit scalable webdesign dashboard platform web app side menu navigation sidebar
This is navigation for future Free Web UI Kit.

But currently I’m working on UI KIT called UNIKIT. This UI KIT will includes all the basic elements of Music apps, Social Media, File Manager, Activities, Messenger, Shop, Dashboard and more.

I’m open for ideas, comments and proposes :)

Posted on May 17, 2021
Product Designer & Extrovert for pixel management
