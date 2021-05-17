Spring update 🌼

NMF.earth is an open-source mobile application for iOS and Android. It’s a carbon diary, where you can track and analyze your CO2 emissions in

order to reduce your carbon footprint.

I've designed a new "add emission" flow and implemented several new features like notifications reminder or importing and saving your data. New emissions have been introduced in this version : fashion, meals and purchases like buying a car, a smartphone or even a crypto transaction like bitcoin.

For more info, check out NMF.earth website .