Spring update 🌼

NMF.earth is an open-source mobile application for iOS and Android. It’s a carbon diary, where you can track and analyze your CO2 emissions in
order to reduce your carbon footprint.
I've designed a new "add emission" flow and implemented several new features like notifications reminder or importing and saving your data. New emissions have been introduced in this version : fashion, meals and purchases like buying a car, a smartphone or even a crypto transaction like bitcoin.
For more info, check out NMF.earth website .