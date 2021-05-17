Ali Asadpuor

concept design of travel app

Ali Asadpuor
Ali Asadpuor
  • Save
concept design of travel app perfect minimal typography travel app travel aliasadpuor ux ui designer ui design uidesign dailyui app design uiux ui
Download color palette

concept design of travel app.
Hope you enjoyed it

Ali Asadpuor
Ali Asadpuor

More by Ali Asadpuor

View profile
    • Like