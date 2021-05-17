That Mountain Air Though

Trending designs to inspire you
I can almost smell this painting - that fresh mountain air. That freedom though! This is where I want to be right now. Let me tell you!
Interested in a print? https://www.ArtPal.com/ExiledEmotionArt?i=118098-9&r=118098
Also, follow my blog here: https://exiledemotionartist.wordpress.com/