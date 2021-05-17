Benny Gold

Design for a parody radio station with live weather reports around the Bay Area to discuss the effects of the Warriors basketball season as if they were weather conditions. Flurries of three-pointers, raining from downtown are all brought to you by Bay Area Weather Looking Service. (B.A.W.L.S.).

May 17, 2021
