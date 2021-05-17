Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martin Cris

Landing Page For DRF.com

Landing Page For DRF.com horse bets landing landing ui website design conversion rate optimization landing page sales page bets horse racing sports
DRF.com Bets Program
127 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis

👉 Challenge
DRF Bets is one of their main program/services. We needed to get current and new visitors joining to their DRF Bets program.

🎯 Solution
Plan, design and build (on Instapage) a landing page that actually convert visitors into clients

⚡️ Outcome
The results after a a few weeks of analyzing data, a conversion rate of 9.6% (image attached)!

Visit the landing page: https://promos.drf.com/newbets

