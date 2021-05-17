Landing Page For DRF.com

Trending designs to inspire you
DRF.com Bets Program
127 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis
👉 Challenge
DRF Bets is one of their main program/services. We needed to get current and new visitors joining to their DRF Bets program.
🎯 Solution
Plan, design and build (on Instapage) a landing page that actually convert visitors into clients
⚡️ Outcome
The results after a a few weeks of analyzing data, a conversion rate of 9.6% (image attached)!
Visit the landing page: https://promos.drf.com/newbets