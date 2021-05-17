Website Redesign For Fin-tech Company

FINANCER.com

👉 Challenge

Redesign the entire website for financer.com. A fin-tech company with presence in 26 countries billing millions of dollars per year

🎯 Solution

A clean, modern and up to date redesign. Having in mind their current SEO practices and making a consistent style throughout the entire site for all the countries and different languages

⚡️ Outcome

A new face that make the company look more trusted and help them to build new partnerships with important companies

Visit the website: http://financer.com