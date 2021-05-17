Martin Cris

Website Redesign For Fin-tech Company

Website Redesign For Fin-tech Company creditcards mobile design uxdesign conversation rate optimization responsive design loans cryptocurrency crypto website redesign website design fintech finance
FINANCER.com
Fastest growing financial information site worldwide

👉 Challenge
Redesign the entire website for financer.com. A fin-tech company with presence in 26 countries billing millions of dollars per year

🎯 Solution
A clean, modern and up to date redesign. Having in mind their current SEO practices and making a consistent style throughout the entire site for all the countries and different languages

⚡️ Outcome
A new face that make the company look more trusted and help them to build new partnerships with important companies

Visit the website: http://financer.com

