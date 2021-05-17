Martin Cris

Website Re-Design & Development For Fitness Coach

webflow mobile design ecommerce responsive design fitness coach coach landing page ui design website design fitness
JSM Fitness
We empower busy moms to start their transformational journey toward health, healing, and an active lifestyle.

👉 Challenge
Re-design and develop the website for JSM Fitness in order to get more people buying her products and scheduling and buying her programs

🎯 Solution
A website re-design and development using Webflow and Foxy to provide the right tools to sell her products and services.

⚡️ Outcome
She doubled the amount of products and services she used to sell through her old website

Visit the website: https://www.jsmfitness.net/

