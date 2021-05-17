Website Re-Design & Development For Fitness Coach

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
JSM Fitness
We empower busy moms to start their transformational journey toward health, healing, and an active lifestyle.
👉 Challenge
Re-design and develop the website for JSM Fitness in order to get more people buying her products and scheduling and buying her programs
🎯 Solution
A website re-design and development using Webflow and Foxy to provide the right tools to sell her products and services.
⚡️ Outcome
She doubled the amount of products and services she used to sell through her old website
Visit the website: https://www.jsmfitness.net/