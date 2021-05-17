Website Re-Design & Development For Fitness Coach

JSM Fitness

We empower busy moms to start their transformational journey toward health, healing, and an active lifestyle.

👉 Challenge

Re-design and develop the website for JSM Fitness in order to get more people buying her products and scheduling and buying her programs

🎯 Solution

A website re-design and development using Webflow and Foxy to provide the right tools to sell her products and services.

⚡️ Outcome

She doubled the amount of products and services she used to sell through her old website

Visit the website: https://www.jsmfitness.net/