Le Soleil (Concept Vault)

A while back we posted a concept called Icarus II. It’s been one of our favorite concepts that never made it into the wild. It seems that the design community felt the same, because Icarus II has been one our most popular conceptual marks that we have ever posted. To this day, no one outside of La Visual has actually seen the identity in its entirety. Today we wanted to show you the unique color and wordmark that we came up with for this concept. We plan on showing more of the identity in the near future so stay tuned!