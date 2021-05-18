Matt Romo
La Visual

Le Soleil (Concept Vault)

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
  • Save
Le Soleil (Concept Vault) illustration concept branding face red purple goddess god icarus sun mark logodesign logo design logo identity brand identity brand
Le Soleil (Concept Vault) illustration concept branding face red purple goddess god icarus sun mark logodesign logo design logo identity brand identity brand
Download color palette
  1. LeSoleil_Concept_1.jpg
  2. LeSoleil_Concept_2.jpg

A while back we posted a concept called Icarus II. It’s been one of our favorite concepts that never made it into the wild. It seems that the design community felt the same, because Icarus II has been one our most popular conceptual marks that we have ever posted. To this day, no one outside of La Visual has actually seen the identity in its entirety. Today we wanted to show you the unique color and wordmark that we came up with for this concept. We plan on showing more of the identity in the near future so stay tuned!

3123df730004b686a4a5c14910f906a5
Rebound of
Icarus II
By Matt Romo
La Visual
La Visual
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

More by La Visual

View profile
    • Like