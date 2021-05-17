Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gorilla minimal design animal logo gorilla logo combination mark combination logo simple design abstract logo logodesign logodesigns brandidentity illustration logo logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
This's a simple and abstract gorilla design ( combination between G and gorilla ). They're a clothing company making uniforms for - military, police, hotel, etc. the product is not sold in any online or retail store. This is a business to business brand.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

