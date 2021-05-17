Peanut Butter Jar Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love this design of mine. Peanut is something I like very much. I wanted to design a peanut butter label and I came up with a idea. This is what my idea was. I gave it life.
Click here to contact me:
Fiverr
farhadhossaingraphics@gmail.com