re:wired is a methodological approach to achieve more out of life. They use the scientific method to help people reconnect to their life goals and define concrete actions that make it happen.

The brand concept is based around neuroplasticity; the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections and adjust to new situations or changes in their environment.

re:wired's brand is based on cellular processes. The goal was to create a branding solution that is dynamic, playful, eye-catching and far from traditional, which goes hand in hand with re:wired's experimental nature.

