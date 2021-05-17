DataSense is dedicated to data analysis and business optimization for lucrative and insightful decision making.

The logo called "Data By Kusama" is a graphic representation of how I imagine Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama would interpret and visualize data. This concept is used across the whole visual identity system to create a branding solution that is playful and full of movement, balanced with a color palette that is minimalist, sober and actionable.

See more at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/114535217/DataSense