Collective • landing page illustrations navigation header website freelancer mobile ui colorful typography minimal startup homepage visual identity dark ui dark dark theme gradient freelance illustration desktop landing page branding
Hey dribbblers!

Showcasing here more designs of Collective's website home page sections, with the illustrations and part of the layout made for both sides of the home page, Businesses and Collectives ✨

Check out Collective's live website!

What is Collective about? While independent freelancers have dedicated platforms, collectives are still underserved. Collective aims to become the go-to solution where the best pools of talent can legally and commercially offer their services and grow their businesses. Join or create a collective and work together with top talent on ambitious projects, on design, development, product fields and others !

Design: Juliette Lagache, Didier Forest , Yoan Almeida @ eFounders Startup Studio ❤️

More on the project coming this week, follow us to stay tuned! 🙌

We build the future of work.

