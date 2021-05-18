Collective • landing page illustrations

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbblers! 👋
Showcasing here more designs of Collective's website home page sections, with the illustrations and part of the layout made for both sides of the home page, Businesses and Collectives ✨
👉 Curious ? 👀Check out 🔥 Collective's live website !
***
What is Collective about? While independent freelancers have dedicated platforms, collectives are still underserved. Collective aims to become the go-to solution where the best pools of talent can legally and commercially offer their services and grow their businesses. Join or create a collective and work together with top talent on ambitious projects, on design, development, product fields and others !
Design: Juliette Lagache, Didier Forest , Yoan Almeida @ eFounders Startup Studio ❤️
More on the project coming this week, follow us to stay tuned! 🙌
***
Feel free to drop any feedback, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support us, press L to like 🧡
Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋