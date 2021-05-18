Collective • landing page illustrations

Hey dribbblers! 👋

Showcasing here more designs of Collective's website home page sections, with the illustrations and part of the layout made for both sides of the home page, Businesses and Collectives ✨

👉 Curious ? 👀Check out 🔥 Collective's live website !

What is Collective about? While independent freelancers have dedicated platforms, collectives are still underserved. Collective aims to become the go-to solution where the best pools of talent can legally and commercially offer their services and grow their businesses. Join or create a collective and work together with top talent on ambitious projects, on design, development, product fields and others !

Design: Juliette Lagache, Didier Forest , Yoan Almeida @ eFounders Startup Studio ❤️

