Farhad Hossain

Strawberry Jam Jar Label Design

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain
  • Save
Strawberry Jam Jar Label Design food package organic food food packaging label maker online oraganic label design 100 organic label jam strawberry jam food label design ideas food product label design food packaging labels design label maker jam label organic label food label label designer jar label product labels product label label design
Download color palette

I love strawberry jam very much. It is very delicious. I enjoy designing my favorite food labels. I wanted to make an appealing design. Something that attracts its consumer to it.
Click here to contact me:
Fiverr
farhadhossaingraphics@gmail.com

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain

More by Farhad Hossain

View profile
    • Like