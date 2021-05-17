Melanie DeSouza

Book Haven App Design

Melanie DeSouza
Melanie DeSouza
  • Save
Book Haven App Design logo illustrator flat web app icon ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

The Horizon is where I'll be
The horizon is where safety and a bliss sanctuary may lie. This statement helps keep in mind the idea and tone for the project. The target audience chosen for this project is bibliophiles and bookworms. People who read to learn and immerse themselves in the books.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Melanie DeSouza
Melanie DeSouza

More by Melanie DeSouza

View profile
    • Like