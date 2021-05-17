Book Haven Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo design for Book Haven came to a conclusion after various trials and errors. The idea of the logo was to show the audience what the company is trying to accomplish. The mountain can be seen as a book placed on the horizon.