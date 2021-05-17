Resume Templates

Modern and Clean Resume / CV Template

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
Modern and Clean Resume / CV Template resume clean cv design cover letter job cv job minimal modern cv letter clean simple resume resume template resume design resume professional modern resume free minimal resume cv template
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

H I G H L I G H T S
1 Pages Resume and Cover Letter Template
( A4 Paper ) with Bleed
Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Word
Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
100% Scalable All Files
300DPI CMYK
Ready to print
Free font used

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like