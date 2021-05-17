soumya shanti

Glow of hope

Glow of hope
India is a country of different colors, traditions and rituals. Worshipping God has been practiced since the old era. Lighting 'diyas' helps in the eradication of negativity and darkness and brings light and hope over despair.
#inspired by painting " Glow of Hope" by S.L. Haldankar

Posted on May 17, 2021
