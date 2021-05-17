Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
StartSe

StartSe
StarteSe owns a digital platform designed to connect and strengthen the ecosystem of startups, investors and companies, providing the community with quality education and content.
StartSe was looking for a solution to keep users coming back to their educational platform. This is why the Networking space was designed, having on its core the idea of shareable area with engaging features suchs as the chat, the feed and more.
My role was to come up with a nice and clean UI/UX solution focusing on the usar and keepng consistent with the company's brand.

