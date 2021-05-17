Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Surya Anand

Semplice Single Project

Surya Anand
Surya Anand
  • Save
Download color palette

NEW✨

Another feature page I and the Semplice team designed to show off the Single Project Module.

Now it's much easier to create your own custom portfolio layouts in Semplice.

semplice.com/single-project

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Surya Anand
Surya Anand
Intern at House of van Schneider ✣

More by Surya Anand

View profile
    • Like