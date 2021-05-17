Mahdi Bakhtiar

Camperfun (Camper-Van Rental)

A landing page design for renting campervan or RV for those who love traveling.
Still working on it to complete the whole project, the base color of the website is 'Yellowish Orange' which makes it more fun to scroll.

Posted on May 17, 2021
