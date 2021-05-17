Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yevdokimov

Avisvio - Lettering Logo for Design Studio

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Avisvio - Lettering Logo for Design Studio typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
Hello, friends!
Our lettering logo for "Avisvio Design Co." from Oklahoma City! We really like how it looks on a merch!

Check our new case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo!

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Аgency passionate about branding and lettering logo design.
